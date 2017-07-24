Connecticut man held on bail in crash that injured 4 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man accused of causing a three vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital in Chicopee over the weekend was ordered held on bail.

Chicopee Police told 22News 24-year-old Jonathan Cotto of New Britian, CT, was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail.

Chicopee Police said Cotto was driving in excess of 100 miles per hour before his car hit a mail truck, knocking it over.

Cotto was charged with driving on a suspended license, operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle and negligence.

Cotto is scheduled to return to court August 14.