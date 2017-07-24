Chinese national charged with leading ivory smuggling ring

By Published:
Ivory tusks are displayed after being confiscated by Hong Kong Customs in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Hong Kong Customs seized about 7,200 kilograms of ivory tusks on July 4 from a container from Malaysia. The estimated market value of the ivory tusks is about HK$72 million (US$9.2 million). This is the largest seizure of ivory tusks in Hong Kong in 30 years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BOSTON (AP) — A Chinese national has been arraigned in federal court in Boston on charges he led a conspiracy to illegally smuggle $700,000 worth of goods made from banned rhinoceros horn, elephant ivory and coral.

Guan Zong Chen was arrested last year while traveling from China to Australia, which extradited him to the U.S. on a 2015 indictment. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

The indictment alleges Chen bought the artifacts at auction houses in California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Texas. It says he conspired with an unidentified Chinese national to pick up the items and mail some to a shipping business in Concord, Massachusetts, which repackaged and falsely labeled them.

Trade in rhinoceros horn, elephant ivory and coral has been regulated since 1976 under an international treaty.

 

