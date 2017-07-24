Chicopee police searching for armed robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say pointed a gun at a woman who tried to stop him.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News two victims were standing outside a business on McKinstry Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when they saw the suspect standing at the corner of the building. Wilk says the victims called out to the man, who then allegedly ran over and stole nearby items before running away.

Wilk said one of the two victims tried to stop the suspect, but he allegedly turned around and pointed a gun at her before continuing to run away.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic or black man with short dark hair. Wilk says he was shirtless at the time of the crime and had a black bandanna covering his face.

Chicopee Police Dog Pako was able to track the suspect’s scent to an area behind 317 Meadow Street, but couldn’t track it any further.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.