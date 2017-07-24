Caught on Camera: Starbucks robbery brawl

KSEE's Patrick Nelson Published:
Customer stabbed after using chair to beat down knife-wielding robber wearing Transformer mask inside California Starbucks.

(KSEE) Dramatic video released by California’s Fresno Police Department shows a customer step in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks Thursday night.

58-year-old Cregg Jerri was enjoying his Starbucks order and working on an iPad at 5:30 p.m. when a man holding a yellow bag and wearing an Optimus Prime Transformers mask flashed by and headed to the register.

Jerri watched as the man threatened the clerk with a fake gun and eventually a knife

As the man demanded money, Jerri approached from behind, hitting him with a chair.

