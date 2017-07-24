Car buying myths debunked

(NBC News) Experts say we’re entering the best time of the year for car shopping.

The coming weeks are the best time to find a good deal, especially if you’re okay with a 2017 model.

“Dealers want to clear those out, so you’re going to see more discounts on those models,” explains Ron Montoya of Edmunds.com.

When shopping this year, try to avoid falling for the new batch of car buying myths out there.

“Shopping at the end of the month, shopping on a rainy day, shopping 15 minutes before the dealer closes, shopping on Black Friday,” Montoya says. NONE OF THEM REALLY WORK.

Instead, Montoya advises doing some preparation ahead of time with online loan calculators.

He also says it’s a myth that you save money by getting get your own loan instead of through the dealership.

“A lot of loans are subsidized by the manufacturer, and you can get a 1% or potentially a 0% loan, and that’s not something you can get from a credit union,” he advises.

