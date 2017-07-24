Bad weather can lead to delays for road repairs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people in Western Massachusetts would like to see construction projects done as quick as possible, but severe weather can cause delays.

Chicopee Department of Public Works Superintendent Jeffrey Neece told 22News that workers are prepared for wet conditions, but jobs such as road paving can be affected.

“They work around the weather,” Neece explained. “So if they’re scheduled to do a two-day resurfacing of a certain road in Chicopee and we get a day of rain, that puts their schedule off for a day, but it also puts off all of their other jobs for a day.”

Neece told 22News that when it rains, their daily operations are affected by efficiency but not by their ability to get the job done.