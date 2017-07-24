2 dead, 6 injured after car crashed into assisted living center

Investigators believe the incident was unintentional

KELO-TV Published:

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) – Two people have died after a car crashed into an assisted living center in southeast South Dakota.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson Tony Mangan, a car drove into the Alcester Care and Rehab Center at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The car also hit a group of people outside the facility, killing two people. Authorities originally believed eight people were injured, but by 1:30 p.m., reduced the number of injured people to six. Investigators believe that the incident was unintentional.

The driver of the car survived.

