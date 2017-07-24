15 years in prison for man who sexually exploited child

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 27 year-old man from Greenfield will spend the next 15 years in prison, months after pleading guilty to federal charges that he sexually exploited a 10 year-old boy.

At U.S. District Court in Springfield Monday, Judge Mark Mastroianni sentenced Derek Lecompte to a decade and a half in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Lecompte had pleaded guilty to federal charges back in January, one month after he admitted to multiple state charges, including aggravated rape of a child and posing a child in the nude.

Federal prosecutors say that Lecompte had befriended the 10 year-old boy and his family, and then spent time at the home of the child’s family. While alone with the boy, Lecompte engaged in sex acts with him, and took pictures of these acts; images that he shared online.

Lecompte had been the subject of a manhunt in 2015 after the allegations were made, and was arrested by members of a task force in Miami on the state child pornography charge. He was 24 years old at the time.

Related Coverage