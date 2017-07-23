Wake held for 22News staffer Mark Wiernasz

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Our hearts are heavy here at 22News. Sunday, many of us said goodbye to friend and colleague Mark Wiernasz – a mentor, and a professional in every sense of the word.

We paid our final respects to Mark and his family at the Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home in Agawam. His friends and colleagues past and present showed up to honor a man who has been ‘Working for You’ here at 22News for 42 years. Mark was our assignment editor.

Mark also loved auto racing; he was the public address announcer for years at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam. Mark the journalist was committed to fairness and ethics, as shaped our on-air brand. Mark the person was intelligent, witty, and a family man.

Mark’s memory will live on through all of us, and through his loving wife Jean and two son’s Matthew and Peter.

A funeral service for Mark will be held Monday at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Agawam with burial to follow.