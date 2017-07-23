Visitors from across the country visit Springfield for Indian Motorcycle Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For generations, Indian Motorcycle day in Springfield has attracted bikers from all over America, and Sunday was no different.

They came to the Springfield history museum to pay homage to the classic bikes that brought Springfield international fame back in the day.

50 Motorcycles made in Springfield were on display. Many of the visitors traveled halfway across the country to attend this annual event.

Indian Motorcycle day was also a time to honor those with a direct connection to the history of the Indian Motorcycle

Dennis Bolduc told 22News, “What we just did, we built a motorcycle for Butchy Baer, Butchy is 90 years ago, and he wanted a 3 wheeler. Butchy has a long history of Indian motorcycle, his father was a dealer in the factory in the 1920 and ’30s. Butch has been racing and restoring Indians all of his life, so we built this special three wheeler and presented it to him today.”

At one time Motorcycle day was held at the former Indian motorcycle museum on Hendee Street.

The Springfield museum became its new home seven years ago. The museum houses the motorcycles that date back to 1901.