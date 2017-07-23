Valley Blue Sox honor mothers of fallen soldiers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was military appreciation day at the Valley Blue Sox game Sunday.

Mothers of fallen soldiers were honored Sunday with their own personalized Blue Sox jerseys.

Sunday’s events were all about raising awareness for the needs veterans in the US have as well as making sure citizens understand men and women serving our country might not make it back.

The events showcased how people back home are affected when soldiers die abroad.

VA Outreach Specialist John Paradis told 22News, “The most important thing is to make sure our community and citizens know that the price of freedom isn’t really free.”

The Western Mass Stand Down for Veterans also held a clothing drive to help veterans in the upcoming winter months. Veterans need new or store bought clothes like t-shirts, undergarments, and socks.

People who drop off donations at a bilingual veteran’s outreach center get a free ticket to an upcoming Blue Sox game.

John Paradis told 22News that the event makes sure veterans know there are service programs available if they need help like VA health.

