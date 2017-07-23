State awards federally-funded grants to communities

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of communities around Massachusetts are sharing $30.5 million in federally-funded community development block grants.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced the awards last week, saying the money would help support housing, infrastructure and other projects that benefit low- and middle-income residents in cities and towns.

The grants will allow for the rehabilitation of 286 housing units around the state.

Other projects include food pantries, financial literacy programs and training in English as a second language.

Baker says the grants allow communities to respond to specific local needs.