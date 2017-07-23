Seniors warned about Social Security phone schemers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new fraud scheme circulating that you need to know about.

This time involving people trying to pose as social security administration employees.

And the elderly are falling victim to this new scheme.

It all starts with a phone call from someone claiming they work for the Social Security Administration.

The Inspector General of Social Security says fraudsters are after a potential victim’s name, date of birth, and social security number. Just enough information to contact the actual Social Security Administration and change your direct deposit information.

People in West Springfield told 22News enough is enough.

“They take advantage of people that are older or some people that aren’t even old enough, and it’s just not right,” said Jeanie O’Malley of Longmeadow.

Unlike the IRS, the Social Security Administration does sometimes contact people through their phones. But usually it’s for a customer service reason.

And if you’re going to be contacted by the SSA, you’ll usually know ahead of time.

“The message should be out to people to say get their phone number, get their address, say you’ll have your attorney contact them on your behalf and I think that would take care of the scam situation right away,” said Ben Surner of Springfield.

Other scams include people pretending to be the IRS or a loved one in danger and in need of money.

Some of these schemers are calling from a number with area code 323.

If you do get a suspicious call, contact the Inspector General’s office.