Pittsfield man accused of assaulting autistic student, ruled not guilty

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – It only took an hour and a half for a jury to return a not guilty verdict for a Pittsfield man accused of assaulting a student with autism.

Jose Valqui was one of many employees at the Eagleton School accused of assaulting a student.

The school closed last year in the wake of abuse charges, but the trials are ongoing.

Valqui was found not guilty of pushing a student’s face into a metal picnic table, breaking one of his teeth.

Valqui testified that he was trying to restrain the student, who was stronger than him, when his tooth broke.