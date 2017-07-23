New England schools cooperate to aid green economy workforce

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four colleges in three New England states are working together to train workers for their region’s growing green building and resilient design industries.

The Ecovation Hub Education and Training Consortium brings together Anticoch University New England and Keene State College in New Hampshire, Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts and the School for International Training in Vermont. It’s part of a larger effort to help the region’s economy recover from the closing of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in 2014 by turning the area into a green economy hub.

The four schools signed a memorandum of understanding last week. Because they serve different populations, they don’t compete with each other.

Instead, they’re exploring ways to make it easier for students to move from one to another.

