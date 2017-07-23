Man who was shot five times in critical condition

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man walked into the Baystate Medical Center emergency room overnight with five gunshot wounds.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News, a Hispanic male was dropped off at the emergency room by another person after midnight Sunday morning. The man walked into the ER on his own; he is still at Baystate in critical condition.

Lt. Albert is asking if anyone has any information, to please call the Holyoke Police at 413-322-6940.

22News will continue to cover this story.