Key Senate race is drawing big money

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo, a ballot box is set for residents to vote at midnight in Dixville Notch, N.H. A request for detailed information about every voter in the U.S. from President Donald Trump's voting commission is getting a rocky reception in the states. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A competitive Washington state Senate election that will determine the balance of power in Olympia is already drawing big money.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tRVczJ) candidates and outside political groups have raised or spent more than $2.2 million for a special election in the district that includes the Seattle suburbs of Woodinville, Kirkland and Redmond.

Voters will choose a replacement for Republican Sen. Andy Hill, who died last year.

The front-runners are Democrat Manka Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney in King County, and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, who has worked as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The candidates have raised a combined $1.2 million. Independent groups backed by GOP and Democratic funding sources have spent roughly another $1 million.

Independent candidate Parker Harris is also on the Aug. 1 primary ballot that will determine which two candidates advance to the Nov. 7 election.

