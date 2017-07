SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small fire in Springfield tonight, but investigators say it was intentionally set.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to this home at 382 Walnut Street just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night for a fire.

They got there and discovered a fire was set in the living room area.

No one was hurt.

The Arson and Bomb Squad and the Springfield Police will be trying to figure out who set the fire.

22News will continue to follow this story.