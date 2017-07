HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a loading dock near the old Kmart plaza in Holyoke overnight Friday.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News that the driver, a 33-year-old, Hispanic man was involved in a high speed crash into the loading dock.

He was brought to Baystate Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police are continuing to look into what caused the crash.

22News will continue to follow this story.