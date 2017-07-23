High-profile animal abuse trial scheduled to start

Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is heading to trial nearly four years after the animal that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski faces multiple animal cruelty charges in the trial scheduled to start Tuesday in Massachusetts.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with skull, spine and rib fractures, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue. The starving female dog was euthanized.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty and suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message, but previously questioned the DNA evidence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s