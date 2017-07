HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – More than 90 concertgoers in Hartford, Connecticut had to be rushed to a hospital Friday night.

Several attendees at chance the rapper’s sold out concert at the received treatment for severe alcohol intoxication.

Many of them were reportedly underage. Roughly 50 were charged.

Police say a number of them are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Police are taking additional steps to crack down on the issue.