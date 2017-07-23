Bob “The Bike Man” gets help from Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob Charland of Springfield, better known as Bob “The Bike Man”, has captured the hearts of admirers throughout Western Massachusetts, by giving bicycles to deserving children.

People flocked to the Springfield Lodge of Elks Sunday to provide Bob Charland with bikes and other resources for his “Pedal Thru Youth” organization.

“A few months ago I started the organization to give bikes out to public schools, churches, youth groups, that are low income areas,” said Charland. “During the past three months, we’ve donated 250 bikes to seven schools.”

22News has frequently followed Bob Charland on his missions of kindness. In June, he rewarded 25 students at Holyoke’s Marcella Kelly elementary school for their perfect citizenship.

It’s no wonder why Bob “The Bike Man” has touched so many hearts.

To help Bob Charland do his good work, the Beavers Club of Western Mass, a local fraternal organization presented bob with thousands of bike locks to supplement the many bikes donated every day.

Bob Charland who suffers from a degenerative brain disease, is making every day count by helping children and putting joy into their young lives.

And he’s not just helping the children of Springfield.

Bob’s next journey of joy takes him to Worcester where needy children there will experience his kindness and compassion.