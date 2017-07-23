Blaze rips through apartment complex under construction

No injuries have been reported

By Published: Updated:
Credit: NBC Bosten

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze with “multiple explosions” tore through an apartment complex under construction in Massachusetts.

Waltham Fire Chief Paul Ciccone says the complex’s five buildings collapsed in the early Sunday fire.

Ciccone says none of the neighboring buildings caught fire. Crews evacuated nearby housing complexes.

He says officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s