6-year-old boy shot to death, no known suspects or motive

(CNN / WISN) – A six-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died after he was gunned down by an unknown assailant.

Detectives spent Saturday evening putting down evidence markers and combing through what they could find on the street.

Police haven’t released many details yet, but they have said that the boy was outside on the street when he was shot Saturday night.

Angel Lewis, the victim’s aunt, said, “My nephew was only six years old. And they took that from him. He loved to play football, basketball, go fishing.”

James brown, the victim’s uncle, said, “That’s my little nephew. I watched him grow up ever since he was a little baby until he’s the age he’s now – six years old when he passed away. His birthday is two more months from now, you know? That’s my little nephew. I love him. And I just want the community to know to stop all this black on black crime.”

The victim’s uncle made a passionate plea for anyone with any information to come forward and call police. Police say they are looking for suspects, and have not announced any arrests.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

No further details about the incident have been released.

