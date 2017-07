WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – In an unusual Saturday session, the Ware select board on Saturday appointed Shawn Crevier as chief of police.

Chief Crevier has been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Ware’s longtime chief of police Kenneth Kovitch the end of April. Chief Crevier is a 20 year law enforcement veteran here in Western Massachusetts.

Ware is a town of nearly ten thousand residents located in Eastern Hampshire county.