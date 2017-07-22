US fines American, Frontier and Delta over rule violations

The airlines did not acknowledge or deny wrongdoing

ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer Published: Updated:
American Airlines
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Three U.S. airlines have agreed to each pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to settle government claims that they violated rules aimed at protecting consumers.

The Transportation Department detailed the violations and the fines levied against American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines in documents released late Friday.

The government found that American failed to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta under reported the number of mishandled baggage complaints it received from passengers.

Investigators determined that Frontier involuntarily bumped passengers from overbooked flights without first seeking volunteers or providing proper compensation. The government also found that Frontier failed to assist disabled passengers.

American agreed to pay $250,000. Delta will pay $200,000. Frontier agreed to a $400,000 fine.

The airlines did not acknowledge or deny wrongdoing.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s