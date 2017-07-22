Springfield 13th in quality of life ranking

The rankings are posted by U.S. News and World Report

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents have something to be proud of. The city ranked 13th on the list of the best places to live for quality of life.

The rankings are posted by U.S. News and World Report. The ranking is based on a formula of categories like the average salary, crime, commute time, home prices, and education.

Springfield’s best ranking was #6 for health. The city got points for being so close to several high-quality hospitals like Baystate Medical Center.

When it comes to the overall ranking for the best place to live, Springfield has some work to do. The city was #67.

Springfield sister city Hartford, Connecticut ranked 12th on the list.

