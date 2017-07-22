CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can always measure the success of a comic book super hero adventure by the evil charm of its charismatic villain.

When it comes to stealing the movies, Michael Keaton is in a class by himself. He snares us in his web of intrigue, welcoming back “Spider Man: Homecoming.”

Spectacular stunts aside, along with a super cool new Spider Man, Tom Holland, Spidey’s return benefits largely from his being the protégé of Robert Downey Junior’s Tony Stark.

The high-flying Tom Holland is a welcome change from the two previous Peter Parkers, both of whom carried around too much mental anguish. Holland plays it like the kid who still hasn’t gotten over his newfound superpowers and is enjoying every minute…just as long as nobody finds out he’s not the wimpy kid next door anymore.

Freshening up the franchise also meant brightening the cast with a much younger-looking guardian, Marisa Tomei.

All these changes have given Spider Man a refreshingly welcome homecoming. No tired re-hash here. Spider Man has been so thoroughly rejuvenated, let’s welcome his homecoming with 3 stars.

In other words, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this new and improved Spider Man…..

Rated PG-13

2 Hours

Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei