Some Springfield drivers tired of I-91 construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – I-91 construction is ahead of schedule, but with months and months left until completion, some drivers said they are ready to see it end.

Dency Marcial, a Springfield resident, said “The more construction they have the more traffic. You’re definitely gonna catch traffic everywhere around Springfield”.

After months of construction on I-91 closing exits and causing backups, drivers in and around Springfield said they’re tired of the project putting them behind schedule.

Marcial said “It’s everywhere around, even if you don’t get off at the first exit, it’s going to take you all the way downtown. It happened to me the other day I was in a rush, and I missed this exit because of so many traffic. I had to end up taking it all the way downtown, so it took me a while”.

Traffic patterns have shifted as the construction has progressed, with the project now in it’s second phase. According to the Massachusetts department of Transportation, the project is ahead of schedule, with construction expected to be completed in the spring of 2018 instead of August.

Some drivers said the construction delays them daily. They said completion of the project can’t come soon enough.

Ginny Dendibel, a Longmeadow resident, said “You try leaving early and it still doesn’t get you there on time. I was headed to a doctors appointment which usually takes me about fifteen minutes. It was about thirty five minutes to get there. It’s just crazy”.

The Massachusetts department of transportation said they update their traffic plan constantly in Springfield, monitoring busy intersections and corridors to find ways to improve traffic flow.