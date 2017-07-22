Residents and law enforcement come together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bond between Springfield law enforcement and members of the Mason Square neighborhood got stronger today.

Hennessey Park in the Old Hill neighborhood was common ground for community police officers and the people from the neighborhood. They came for the cook out and the opportunity to help each other.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri told 22News, his department needs the neighborhood’s help, “We cannot be everywhere, and the public is our eyes and ears. Our officers can patrol your neighborhood for years and years, but never notice as well as you do.”

Hennessy Park has been a centralized location where the neighborhood comes together to look at their needs as well as their accomplishments.

Venorise McCoy told 22News, “We have health resources, we have education, so many things the community needs to improve itself.”

Alanna Alston serenaded the crowd in the park, her mind was also on the working relationship between police and her neighbors to make this area a safer place to live.

She told 22News, “I think it’s important that everybody feels united and that they’re not alone your community is there for you and just celebrate being a community.”

A neighborhood cook out in the park that police and neighbors hope will nourish the spirit of cooperation leading to a safer and more secure old hill and upper hill sections of Springfield.