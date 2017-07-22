Police arrest man after pizza shop standoff

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man who police say fired at officers before barricading himself on the roof of a Massachusetts pizza shop has been arraigned on multiple charges and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 31-year-old Justin Breakspear on Friday in Framingham District Court to charges including attempted murder, armed assault and weapons charges.
A judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Authorities say police were called to a home in Framingham on Thursday night for a reported domestic altercation. Police say the suspect discharged a weapon then fled on foot before climbing to the roof of Slice of New York Pizza, where he works. He surrendered shortly after.
No officers were injured.
