Police arrest man after pizza shop standoff

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man who police say fired at officers before barricading himself on the roof of a Massachusetts pizza shop has been arraigned on multiple charges and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 31-year-old Justin Breakspear on Friday in Framingham District Court to charges including attempted murder, armed assault and weapons charges.

A judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities say police were called to a home in Framingham on Thursday night for a reported domestic altercation. Police say the suspect discharged a weapon then fled on foot before climbing to the roof of Slice of New York Pizza, where he works. He surrendered shortly after.

No officers were injured.