North Pond fundraiser to feature live entertainment

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – On Sunday July 23, the Save North Pond Band Jam at Whalley Park will be taking place from Noon until 5 p.m. Since North Pond supporters and Franklin Land Trust are continuing their efforts to raise $5 million until June of 2018 in order to preserve 147 acres of North Pond, the event is yet another opportunity for the community to support the cause.

“Hopefully it will bring in some money and keep the momentum going,” said North Pond supporter Dennis Clark.

A $10 donation is required to enter the event. With all the proceeds going towards Save North Pond, that will also include the costs from beer/wine, food, and ice cream purchases from the vendors who will be present at the Band Jam.

Clark sees this as an opportunity for people to feel like they are an integral part of the goal to raise $5 million.

“It gives people a personal involvement in the property,” said Clark.

Being a band-jam event, there will be no shortfall of entertainment. Steve Piper, Vinnie Pagano and friends will be performing, along with Cold Shot and the Time Stretchers.

“Great live music, a lot of local talent,” said Clark.

In order to find out further information on preserving the North Pond land, visit the Save North Pond website, which was created by the Franklin Land Trust.

