(WTNH) — New information after seven sailors were killed in a collision between a Navy destroyer and a container ship.

On Friday, the U.S. Navy is being blamed for that deadly crash.

It happened off the coast of Japan last month.

A preliminary report suggests the crew didn’t know the container ship was coming so they didn’t take action to avoid the crash.

Oakville native and Watertown High School graduate Ngoc Troung Hyunh was among those killed in the crash.