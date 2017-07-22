Mega Millions jackpot now at $262 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You could be the fourth person ever in Massachusetts to win the Mega Millions Jackpot prize.

Your chances are one in 250 million. But if you win, you would be sitting on a mountain of cash.

Nobody hit the winning combination in Friday’s drawing. Now the jackpot surges to $262 million in Tuesday’s drawing.

Thomas Graham told 22News, “I usually don’t play lottery myself, but hey when it’s that high you gotta try your luck.”

The last time someone won the Mega Millions was at the end of April. And if you’re the lucky holder of a winning ticket this time around, you’ll get the 18th largest prize in the history of the game.

“We keep playing it until it gets hit. And then we wait until it builds up a little bit and then jump back in the game,” said Tori Dwight of Chicopee.

Only three people have won in Massachusetts in 15 years. Some people at FL Roberts in Chicopee told 22news they are more likely to buy a lottery ticket when the jackpot grows.

The big payout has people thinking about what they would do if they held the winning ticket.

“I would do some business,” said Damaris Vega. “I would definitely invest in West Springfield somewhere. All of my family, I’ll take care of all of them, That’s for sure.”

Three jackpots have been awarded this year to two people in California, and one in Arkansas.

Tickets cost $1 per play.

If you win, you could get 30 annual payments or a onetime lump sum payment. Right now, that would be $164 million after taxes.

The odds of winning at least something are one in 15.

The Powerball jackpot is also growing. At $202 million .