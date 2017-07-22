MassDOT announces overnight lane closures on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass DOT is planning overnight shutdowns to install joints between parts of the I-91 viaduct.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24th, and Tuesday, July 25th, I-91 north at exit 3 will be closed for construction. I-91 south at temporary exit 7-6, and exit 1A from I-291 west to I-91 south, will be closing overnight on Tuesday, July 25th, and Wednesday, July 26th.

MassDOT is advising drivers traveling through these areas that their commute could be longer than usual. MassDOT’s Dynamic Lane Merge System will utilize traffic sensors and message signs to address the traffic caused by the construction, and will alert travelers to closures and detour routes.

MassDOT announced this week that the I-91 rehabilitation project is continuing to run ahead of schedule. They said all of the ramps, exits and lanes are expected to reopen earlier than expected, projecting spring of 2018 instead of August.

The contractors completing the I-91 construction do have a strong incentive. Under their agreement with MassDOT, they will be given $50,000 per day for each day they complete work ahead of schedule, up to 180 days. The contractor is eligible for a sum as high as $9 million for early completion of the project.