From warm temperatures to feeling like fall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts just got through its warmest time of the year, where average high temperatures are supposed to be around 84 degrees, but western Massachusetts surpassed our average, getting up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We were one day shy of getting our third heat wave of the year. Wednesday we hit 90 degrees, Thursday 91 degrees, and Friday only got to 89 degrees. A heat wave is 3 back-to-back days of 90 degrees or above.

One resident who recently moved to western Massachusetts told 22News he really doesn’t mind the heat. Michael told 22News, “I love it, I moved from California. I love the humidity I love the heat, it makes you relax. I think it’s great, I like it cause it’s part of the 4 seasons.”

People found many ways to stay cool. Heading to the pool, spray parks, or just hanging in the air condition. John Ryan, from Easthampton, told 22News, “Well lots of water, lots of water and air conditioning and swimming when I could get into it.”

Good news is, if you’re sick of the heat, a cool down is expected for the beginning of the week, and this will be a major cool down for July standards. According to the Climate Prediction Center, western Massachusetts could be feeling cooler air for next week with high temperatures only in the 70s.