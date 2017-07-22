Five taken to hospital in Chicopee car accident

By Published:
Credit: MGN

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were taken to the hospital in Chicopee following a three car crash involving a mail truck.

22News got there minutes after the accident happened at about 5:15 Saturday night at the intersection of Granby Road and Grattan Street.

It’s not clear how bad the injuries are, but a U.S. Mail truck was on it’s side with it’s front end twisted.

Police told 22News one person was arrested.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the road is closed at Granby Road, and Columba Street, Grattan and Hobson and Granby and Arcade Street while the Accident Reconstruction Team works to figure it out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s