Five taken to hospital in Chicopee car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were taken to the hospital in Chicopee following a three car crash involving a mail truck.

22News got there minutes after the accident happened at about 5:15 Saturday night at the intersection of Granby Road and Grattan Street.

It’s not clear how bad the injuries are, but a U.S. Mail truck was on it’s side with it’s front end twisted.

Police told 22News one person was arrested.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the road is closed at Granby Road, and Columba Street, Grattan and Hobson and Granby and Arcade Street while the Accident Reconstruction Team works to figure it out.