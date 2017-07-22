First responders honored at Southwick celebration

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A day of celebration in Southwick.

Fireworks for Saturday night at Southwick’s famous motocross track will wrap up a jam-packed day of events in Southwick.

Food, fun, and support for the military and Western Massachusetts first responders were just part of the day’s events.

The day kicked off with a 70 mile motorcycle ride in support of the One Call Away Foundation and their mission to help veterans dealing with PTSD.

22 veterans a day commit suicide, a number the foundation is committed to lowering.

The ride ended at Whalley Park in Southwick with a Barbecue and fun for the kids.

“We’re certainly big supporters of the military and it’s a really lovely community event,” said Erin Duveau of Southwick.

The event at Whalley Park ended with a first responder parade.

The day commemorates veterans and puts a spotlight on post traumatic stress disorder and re-adjusting to life back in the states.