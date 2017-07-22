Dunbar Community Center celebrates new beginning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A century old community center that was once in jeopardy of closing, is now celebrating a new beginning.

Dozens of residents gathered at the Dunbar Community Center in Springfield Saturday to celebrate its future, a future that less than a year ago, didn’t look as promising.

The community center was almost foreclosed on, until Springfield’s Mount Zion Baptist Church stepped in. The church purchased the facility for $705,000, ultimately saving it.

Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Atu White told 22News, as soon as they found out the Dunbar Community Center was having financial problems, they immediately knew they wanted to do something to help. “We purchased it, and then we started renovations and started to build partnerships with different organizations to make sure it flourishes for the community,” he said.

As the new owners of the Dunbar community center, the church won’t just continue their programs, they’ll also expand them. They’ve already transformed an old gym into a new performing arts center.

But for residents like Richard Scroggins Jr., Saturday’s ribbon cutting wasn’t just about celebrating the improvements to the community center, it was about honoring a landmark that for many people, has become a second home. “This is a new home for us, a new celebration, and it’s just a great opportunity that we have this property for the community,” he said.

Springfield resident Carolyn Thornton agreed. “I think it’s very important to the community. I just think there’s so much going awry in Springfield, and we just need to do all we can, whenever we can, to bring it back in,” she said.