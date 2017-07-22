DA: Woman arrested after boyfriend’s body found in closet

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a woman has been charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office says state police on Saturday arrested 33-year-old Kathryn Podgurski. She faces a charge of accessory after murder in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.

The office says Shaw was found Friday night in a closet at a Brockton apartment. He had been dead for a significant period of time and had multiple stab wounds consistent with a homicide.

Authorities say a family member had reported Shaw missing on Monday. Police were alerted to the body by someone who reported a foul odor near the Elm Court Hotel.

It couldn’t be determined Saturday if Podgurski has an attorney.

___

