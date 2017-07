(WTNH) — A nationwide coffee recall to tell you about because it contains an ingredient similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.

The “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee” is being recalled by the Texas company behind it.

The FDA says it may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs taken by men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.

Plus, the product contains milk, which is not listed on the list of ingredients.