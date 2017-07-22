Church to unveil contents of 125-year-old time capsule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The contents of a time capsule placed in the cornerstone of a Pittsfield church 125 years ago are being revealed to the public. The copper box was placed during construction of the Zion Lutheran Church in July 1892.

It’s being opened Saturday on Pittsfield Common in conjunction with a celebration of the church’s recently completed $1.2 million renovation that improved accessibility and added new flooring and ceilings.

Church pastor the Rev. Timothy Weisman tells The Berkshire Eagle that the box has actually already been opened because it was welded shut and officials want to make sure they could open it. But all anyone knows is that there are books and papers inside and he’s eager to learn more details.