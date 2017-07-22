Christian music festival held in Springfield’s North End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Christian music fest took place at Springfield’s Memorial Square Neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Standing up against drugs and crime was the theme for this annual event at Calhoun Park on Jefferson Avenue. It was a message set to music. Neighborhood residents came for the music and to be inspired by the message.

Melinda Sierra told 22News, “We started this event three years ago with the initiative of giving people that positive message, there is hope. There’s a lot of crime going on in the city of Springfield, and we want to give them some resources, an opportunity to come together, listen to music together and just reach out to them with a positive message.”

Calhoun Park has been a focal point for neighborhood gatherings to help improve the quality of life in the predominantly Hispanic memorial square, north end neighborhood.