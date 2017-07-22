Best and worst products to protect you from ticks, mosquitoes

(NEWS10) – With so many families spending time outdoors, what is the best insect repellent to protect you from ticks and mosquitoes?

Every summer, there seems to be a new insect-borne illness to be wary of.

With so many options, which ones are right for you and your family?

Bryon Backenson with the New York State Department of Health has some tips on choosing the right ones.

He says products that contain DEET are a good choice, but there are a lot of different formulations so make sure to read the label.

“The higher the percentage doesn’t mean it’s better. It means it’ll protect you for a longer period of time.”

If you’re an expecting mother, DEET is still considered safe by the CDC. Some doctors recommend sticking to a formula that has 50 percent or less.

Another product to consider is Picaridin.

“Picaridin works just as well. It feels better on the skill and it’s the one I tend to use.”

Consumer Reports says to avoid products that contain natural plant oils like Citronella, Lemongrass, or Cedar Oil as they didn’t perform well.

The Consumer Reports website has a buying guide that rates the best repellents that tested well.