ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wildlife advocates say a growing number of bald eagles are being poisoned by ingesting lead from ammunition in animal carcasses left behind by hunters.

New York biologists have documented an increase in bald eagle deaths from lead as the state’s eagle population has rebounded to record numbers.

Some advocates calling for hunters to switch to copper or steel ammo or to remove or cover the carcasses of animals they kill.