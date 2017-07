SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 75 homes are without water in Southwick after an early morning water main break.

The Southwick Water Department told 22News a water main on Babb Road broke at around 1:00 Saturday morning.

The Water Department said at least 75 houses in the area will remain offline until at least 9:00 Saturday morning, as crews continue to make repairs.

The break is located right outside of Nora’s Restaurant and Bar on Babb Road.

No word on what caused the water main break.