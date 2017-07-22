2 seals rescued in New England waters return to the ocean

By Associated Press Published:
Seal pup Ivory looks down the beach before heading into the water (Photo provided by Mystic Aquarium)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — Two seals rescued in New England waters have been returned to the ocean after being rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

The aquarium says the seals, named Petunia and Johnny Jump Up, were released Friday in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Both were brought to Mystic in May.

Petunia, a female harp seal, is about 16 months old. She was rescued in Scarborough, Maine, with multiple wounds and pneumonia.

Johnny Jump Up is an approximately 6-month-old gray seal. He was rescued in Sandwich, Massachusetts, with a severe infection and entanglement wounds.

Mystic says Johnny Jump Up still has scars of his entanglement with marine debris. The aquarium’s Janelle Schuh says the seal’s injuries serve as a reminder for people to pick up litter at the beach and properly dispose of fishing line.

