Westfield’s Kamp for Kids held open house

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network’s Kamp for Kids hosted an open house Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kamp for Kids is a day camp for both children and young adults with and without disabilities. The Boston Red Sox Foundation recently donated $1,000 to the camp.

“This day camp is the only one of its kind in the region, and we are able to provide this enriching and truly special experience for the children and young adults we serve through the generosity of the community,” director Anne Benoit said in the release. “We know there is a lot of competition for support from the Red Sox Foundation and we are overjoyed to have received this donation to support the young people in our camp. Thank you, Red Sox!”

“Kampers” showcased their creative work at the open house and also rededicated the Russell Road building to the late C. David Scanlin, a longtime executive director of Abilities United.

