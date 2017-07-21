Western Mass. to receive $13M for community improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration is awarding more than 30 million to help 58 communities address local needs.

It’s a Community Development Block Grant, and western Massachusetts will receive about one third of that money, approximately $13 million.

Governor Charlie Baker is awarding $30.5 million to 58 communities across the state.

There’s more than $13 million coming to the Pioneer Valley for Housing, infrastructure and other community needs.

“Well I hope that money was well distributed at the state level and I hope it’s well spent in Amherst,” Thom Barry of Northampton told 22News.

Amherst will receive more than $800,000 and part of that money will go towards family services, youth mentoring and helping with the town’s homeless population.

Some of that money will fund infrastructure improvements to East Hadley Road.

“I absolutely support it,” said Karen Davis of Amherst. “Lived here forever, own a business here. I want this town to be as good as it is.”

Greenfield will receive $775,000 to rehab four housing units.

Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen and surrounding communities will get more than $1 million for housing, childcare and elderly services.

Deerfield, Sunderland and Conway, which was recently damaged by a tornado, will receive more than $1 million for housing.

The Community Development Block Grants help cities and towns improve housing, economic development and revitalizes underserved areas.

The Baker administration has awarded $84 million to 180 communities across the Commonwealth, since 2015.