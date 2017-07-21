Utility pole hit, restricting New Lombard Road in Chicopee

The pole was broken and leaning over the road

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –  A one-vehicle accident restricted traffic on part of New Lombard Road in Chicopee Friday night.

Chicopee Police Lt. Don Strange told 22News a car hit a utility pole near 610 New Lombard Road at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.  He said that’s near the Oregon Sportsmen’s Club.

22News broadcast live video from the accident site.  The pictures showed a car on a platform tow truck, and a broken utility pole leaning over part of the road.

At the time, traffic was being squeezed down to one lane.  There was no word on injuries or when the road will fully  reopen.

22News is covering this story and will bring you new information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s