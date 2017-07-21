Utility pole hit, restricting New Lombard Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-vehicle accident restricted traffic on part of New Lombard Road in Chicopee Friday night.

Chicopee Police Lt. Don Strange told 22News a car hit a utility pole near 610 New Lombard Road at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. He said that’s near the Oregon Sportsmen’s Club.

22News broadcast live video from the accident site. The pictures showed a car on a platform tow truck, and a broken utility pole leaning over part of the road.

At the time, traffic was being squeezed down to one lane. There was no word on injuries or when the road will fully reopen.

22News is covering this story and will bring you new information as it becomes available.